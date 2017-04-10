City council postpones Oncor rate increase
City council members voted last night to postpone an Oncor rate change to give city officials time for consultants to discuss the details and possibly negotiate the rate change. According to a letter sent by Oncor read by Assistant City Manager John Medina, the company explained the rate change is an attempt by the company to recoup the claimed $7.9 billion they spent to build, upgrade, and operate the system.
