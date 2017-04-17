City begins to close off part of tarmac at airpark

Last week, the city of Big Spring began the installation of barriers along Airpark Drive by the old Western Container building that will eventually cut off any public through traffic access on the tarmac from the back of the Hangar 25 Air Museum to the old plastic bottle manufacturing company. This is the start of a bigger plan to ultimately change the traffic flow at the airpark for the new rail that has been built in order to keep drivers who would normally use the road safe.

