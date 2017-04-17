City begins to close off part of tarm...

City begins to close off part of tarmac at airpark

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

Last week, the city of Big Spring began the installation of barriers along Airpark Drive by the old Western Container building that will eventually cut off any public through traffic access on the tarmac from the back of the Hangar 25 Air Museum to the old plastic bottle manufacturing company. This is the start of a bigger plan to ultimately change the traffic flow at the airpark for the new rail that has been built in order to keep drivers who would normally use the road safe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12) Apr 6 HrnyN8guy 2
Wayne hammons (Sep '15) Feb '17 Dess 3
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Dec '16 Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec '16 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
vanessa hollis (Dec '13) Oct '16 tony 2
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,995 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC