BSPD charges man with manslaughter, t...

BSPD charges man with manslaughter, tampering with evidence

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

One man is dead and another man is in custody after Big Spring police officers responded to a gunshot wound at Fire Station No. 3 on 11th Place Tuesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12) Apr 6 HrnyN8guy 2
Wayne hammons (Sep '15) Feb '17 Dess 3
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Dec '16 Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec '16 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
vanessa hollis (Dec '13) Oct '16 tony 2
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Howard County was issued at April 12 at 12:27PM CDT

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC