BSAA show to bring artist from around West Texas
The Big Spring Art Association's Area Wide Art Show is set to bring in artists from all around West Texas to show off their artwork at the Heritage Museum. The annual exhibition that starts on May 6 at the museum is open to to anyone who wishes to participate and has original artwork that they would like to enter.
