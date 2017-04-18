Blood drive, fundraisers to benefit l...

Blood drive, fundraisers to benefit local woman

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

The Home Hospice community is rallying around one of their own this week by holding a blood drive with United Blood Services and two fundraisers in an employee's honor. Ermelinda Henderson, a Home Hospice employee and Big Spring resident recently diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome , has had multiple blood transfusions since her diagnosis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12) Apr 6 HrnyN8guy 2
Wayne hammons (Sep '15) Feb '17 Dess 3
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Dec '16 Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec '16 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
vanessa hollis (Dec '13) Oct '16 tony 2
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Egypt
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,452 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC