Big Spring's sales tax allocations up
For the second month in a row, Big Spring showed a net gain in sales tax allocations from the state, according to information released by the Texas Comptroller's office. The city of Big Spring received $706,701.96 in sales tax allocations from the state, a 9.5 percent increase over this time last year.
