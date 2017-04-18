Big Spring's sales tax allocations up

Big Spring's sales tax allocations up

For the second month in a row, Big Spring showed a net gain in sales tax allocations from the state, according to information released by the Texas Comptroller's office. The city of Big Spring received $706,701.96 in sales tax allocations from the state, a 9.5 percent increase over this time last year.

