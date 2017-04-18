Attention readers:

Over the past month, a blonde male has been going door-to-door saying he is a representative of the Big Spring Herald and Midland Reporter-Telegram and is trying to sell subscriptions to both papers to meet his quota. We at the Big Spring Herald assure you that we will not send anyone around door to door to sell subscriptions.

