A round of Applause

A round of Applause

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

If waiting until July to see great live music at Pops in the Park is just too long of a wait, you might consider heading 60 miles east next month. An hour east of Big Spring, Sweetwater's Applause Music Series will conclude their third concert season by celebrating Hispanic music and culture with their show Musica Latina on Saturday, May 6. "This year's featured artists will be Anjelique and Sweet City Band and guest artist Jesus Daniel Hernandez, tenor from Washington D.C.," read a press release from Applause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12) Apr 6 HrnyN8guy 2
Wayne hammons (Sep '15) Feb '17 Dess 3
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Dec '16 Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec '16 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
vanessa hollis (Dec '13) Oct '16 tony 2
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,017 • Total comments across all topics: 280,459,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC