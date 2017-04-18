A round of Applause

If waiting until July to see great live music at Pops in the Park is just too long of a wait, you might consider heading 60 miles east next month. An hour east of Big Spring, Sweetwater's Applause Music Series will conclude their third concert season by celebrating Hispanic music and culture with their show Musica Latina on Saturday, May 6. "This year's featured artists will be Anjelique and Sweet City Band and guest artist Jesus Daniel Hernandez, tenor from Washington D.C.," read a press release from Applause.

