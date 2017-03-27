A new life for historic Big Spring ch...

A new life for historic Big Spring church building

Progressing forward to a better Big Spring was the main theme at Friday's dedication of the new St. Thomas Community Center. With a generous donation and a huge effort from both the North Side Movement and the Ryan Foundation, new ground was broken in an effort to improve both the community as well as the city.

