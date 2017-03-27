A new life for historic Big Spring church building
Progressing forward to a better Big Spring was the main theme at Friday's dedication of the new St. Thomas Community Center. With a generous donation and a huge effort from both the North Side Movement and the Ryan Foundation, new ground was broken in an effort to improve both the community as well as the city.
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wayne hammons (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Dess
|3
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
