A new era in local health care
An open house was held Wednesday afternoon to mark the completion of the renovation of the West Texas Medical Plaza and the opening of Scenic Mountain Medical Center's Wound Healing Center. The $4.5 million renovation project of what was formerly known as Malone and Hogan Clinic by new owners Greystone Brokerage & Development of Brentwood, Tenn., included extensive renovations to the building, parking area, and landscaping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12)
|Apr 6
|HrnyN8guy
|2
|Wayne hammons (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Dess
|3
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC