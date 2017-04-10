A new era in local health care

A new era in local health care

An open house was held Wednesday afternoon to mark the completion of the renovation of the West Texas Medical Plaza and the opening of Scenic Mountain Medical Center's Wound Healing Center. The $4.5 million renovation project of what was formerly known as Malone and Hogan Clinic by new owners Greystone Brokerage & Development of Brentwood, Tenn., included extensive renovations to the building, parking area, and landscaping.

