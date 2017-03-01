Volunteer firefighters tackle five fires
Thursday was a hot, brutal day for Howard County volunteer firefighters as they tackled multiple 9-1-1 fire calls all within the span of the afternoon. The work began early in the afternoon after 9-1-1 received many calls of an RV on fire west of Big Spring near Interstate 20 and Cauble Road.
