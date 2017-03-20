The circus is coming April 21

The circus is coming April 21

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

The circus is coming to town, and it's bringing some extra funds for the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. According to Chamber Director Debbye ValVerde, Carson and Barnes Big Top Circus will be in town for two shows - 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. - April 21 at the Howard County Fairgrounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wayne hammons (Sep '15) Feb 21 Dess 3
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Dec '16 Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec '16 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
vanessa hollis (Dec '13) Oct '16 tony 2
Elda bernal (Jan '16) Aug '16 Apple 3
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,754 • Total comments across all topics: 279,693,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC