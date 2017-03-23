'Tastes of the Symphony' is Saturday

Tickets are still available for the "Tastes of the Symphony" luncheon and fashion show sponsored by the Big Spring Symphony Guild and is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 701 Runnels St. Money raised from the event goes toward supporting the guild's youth music scholarship fund. The theme of the lunch is Eggstravaganza, according to guild member Suzanne Markwell, but not all the tasty treats will have eggs as an ingredient.

