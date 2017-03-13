Ribbon cutting for new Humane Society facility is Saturday

The Happy Day Humane Society will host a ribbon cutting and dedication for its new facility on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. "The exciting part in unveiling this is Big Spring has something - our county has something - they should be really proud of," said Kristen Partee, Happy Day Humane Society board member. The 6,400 square-foot building opened in December boasts indoor, heated/cooled kennels, areas for small dogs that allow access to the outside, a patio area where potential adopters can visit with the animals, a grooming room which can also be used as a exam area for veterinarians, a big outside covered kennel for large dogs near the main building, and a spacious spay and neuter clinic.

