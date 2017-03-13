Ribbon cutting for new Humane Society...

Ribbon cutting for new Humane Society facility is Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

The Happy Day Humane Society will host a ribbon cutting and dedication for its new facility on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. "The exciting part in unveiling this is Big Spring has something - our county has something - they should be really proud of," said Kristen Partee, Happy Day Humane Society board member. The 6,400 square-foot building opened in December boasts indoor, heated/cooled kennels, areas for small dogs that allow access to the outside, a patio area where potential adopters can visit with the animals, a grooming room which can also be used as a exam area for veterinarians, a big outside covered kennel for large dogs near the main building, and a spacious spay and neuter clinic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wayne hammons (Sep '15) Feb 21 Dess 3
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Dec '16 Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec '16 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
vanessa hollis (Dec '13) Oct '16 tony 2
Elda bernal (Jan '16) Aug '16 Apple 3
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Ireland
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,853 • Total comments across all topics: 279,614,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC