Reyes, Leura among 19 people indicted by a Howard County Grand Jury Thursday

A 60-year-old Big Spring man who exchanged gunfire with law enforcement back in December, and a 32-year-old man arrested in early January on a murder charge in connection with the October 2016 death of his mother were two of 19 people indicted by a Howard County Grand Jury Thursday. Raul Ojinaga Reyes was indicted on five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first degree felony.

Flood Warning for Howard County was issued at March 02 at 1:00PM CST

