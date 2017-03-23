Pints for Polio on tap tonight

Pints for Polio on tap tonight

For those looking to kick back and relax this weekend while also giving back to the community, Pints for Polio is exactly the event you're looking for. The Big Spring Greater Rotary Club will be pouring pints for event-goers tonight with all proceeds going to both the International Polio Fund, and the Rotary Club, which gives back with local events in the community.

