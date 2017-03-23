Pints for Polio on tap tonight
For those looking to kick back and relax this weekend while also giving back to the community, Pints for Polio is exactly the event you're looking for. The Big Spring Greater Rotary Club will be pouring pints for event-goers tonight with all proceeds going to both the International Polio Fund, and the Rotary Club, which gives back with local events in the community.
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wayne hammons (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Dess
|3
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
