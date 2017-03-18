Pints for Polio is set for Saturday

The Greater Big Spring Rotary Club will host Pints for Polio from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at The Courtyard, 119 S. Main St., in downtown Big Spring. Money raised from the fundraiser will go towards the organization's international polio vaccine project and local local service projects.

