Pints for Polio is set for Saturday
The Greater Big Spring Rotary Club will host Pints for Polio from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at The Courtyard, 119 S. Main St., in downtown Big Spring. Money raised from the fundraiser will go towards the organization's international polio vaccine project and local local service projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wayne hammons (Sep '15)
|Feb 21
|Dess
|3
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC