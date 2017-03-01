Pints against Polio
Raise a glass to the Rotary Club because Pints for Polio is once again on tap this year. The Greater Big Spring Rotary Club will be hosting their second annual fundraiser to fight polio and raise money for local service projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wayne hammons (Sep '15)
|Feb 21
|Dess
|3
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC