Multiple accidents on I-20 claim life of one
One person was killed after multiple collisions occurred on Interstate 20 east of Big Spring Tuesday afternoon. John Jacob Henry, 32, of Gun Barrell City, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained as a result of the accident, according to a release by the Big Spring Police Department this morning.
