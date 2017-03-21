Luncheon with U.S. Rep Arrington set for April
Tickets are now on sale for a community luncheon with U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington set for April 13 in Big Spring. Tickets are on sale at the Chamber of Commerce, 215 W. 3rd St., for $20 per person through Friday, March 31. From April 3 to 5, tickets will be on sale for $25.
