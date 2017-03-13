locals donate fencing material to help ranchers in the panhandle
When Kelly Stovall and Geremy Moore decided to go to their local Tractor Supply in Stanton to take fencing donations for those in the Panhandle, they had no idea they'd see so much support. "It was a God thing for us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wayne hammons (Sep '15)
|Feb 21
|Dess
|3
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC