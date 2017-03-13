History of Dallas Food: Tom Garrison'...

History of Dallas Food: Tom Garrison's Stoneleigh P

Earlier this week, Amy Severson and I attended Pour Yourself into History event at the Stoneleigh P. The event is just one of the many programs run by the Dallas Historical Society . They also offer as series of Brown Bag Lunch Lectures and the Hall of State and Historic City Tours.

