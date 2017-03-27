Gutierrez pleads guilty to murder
Joe Cruz Gutierrez pled guilty to the May 27, 2015 murder of Freddie Ramos Monday afternoon in the 118th District Court. According to 118th Judicial District Attorney Hardy Wilkerson, Gutierrez was sentenced to a term of 15 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.
