Gem and mineral show to shine this weekend

If you like jewelry, arts and crafts, or if you're looking for a fabulous gift for someone special, you should check out the Big Spring Prospectors Club Gem and Mineral Show this weekend at the Howard County Fair Barn. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.