City approves purchase of one-arm dump truck

22 min ago

The Big Spring City Council approved a $271,957.08 purchase for a full eject dump one-arm sanitation truck and called off the election for the District 3 seat, citing the race was uncontested when council members met Tuesday night. According to Assistant City Manager John Medina, this one-arm sanitation truck will be the first of its kind in the city's sanitation fleet and is made exclusively to handle the plastic 96 gallon roll out trash containers.

