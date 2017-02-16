Blood drive set for St. Patrick's Day

Blood drive set for St. Patrick's Day

United Blood Services will host a blood drive on Friday, March 17 - St. Patrick's Day - at the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care. "This is a new blood drive in that we haven't been there before," said Linda Grace, senior donor recruitment representative.

