Blood drive set for St. Patrick's Day
United Blood Services will host a blood drive on Friday, March 17 - St. Patrick's Day - at the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care. "This is a new blood drive in that we haven't been there before," said Linda Grace, senior donor recruitment representative.
