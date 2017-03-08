Blood drive set for Friday

1 hr ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

United Blood Services and the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care will host a community blood drive Friday. United Blood Services is looking to replenish its shelves for O- and O+ blood, but all blood types are still needed.

