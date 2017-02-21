ATMOS gas prices to increase slightly
Residents and businesses in the city of Big Spring will be spending a little more for their natural gas consumption starting Friday. City council members unanimously approved the rate increase during their meeting Tuesday night at the city council chambers in the first reading of the negotiated resolution with ATMOS Energy.
