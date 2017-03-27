Artwalk in downtown Big Spring is Sat...

Artwalk in downtown Big Spring is Saturday

1 hr ago

Downtown Big Spring is drawing in the crowds for another Artwalk this upcoming Saturday. Regional artists, live painting, and local bands are just a few of the things patrons will be able to see at the Artwalk coming up this weekend.

