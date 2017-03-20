2017 Health Fair plans underway
Corporate sponsors are still being sought for the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Health Fair, but the deadline to sign up is Monday. The annual health fair, set for April 8 this year at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, draws an average of 1,000 people.
