2017 Health Fair plans underway

2017 Health Fair plans underway

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

Corporate sponsors are still being sought for the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Health Fair, but the deadline to sign up is Monday. The annual health fair, set for April 8 this year at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, draws an average of 1,000 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wayne hammons (Sep '15) Feb 21 Dess 3
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Dec '16 Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec '16 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
vanessa hollis (Dec '13) Oct '16 tony 2
Elda bernal (Jan '16) Aug '16 Apple 3
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Howard County was issued at March 02 at 1:00PM CST

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,834 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC