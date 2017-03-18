18-wheeler catches fire

1 hr ago

A mechanical error in the fuel system is thought to be what caused an 18-wheeler to catch fire west of Big Spring on Interstate 20 Friday, according to Howard County Volunteer Fire Chief Tommy Sullivan. Emergency personnel were called to an 18-wheeler on fire around noon just west of the city on Interstate 20. "He was driving down the road and a bunch of black smoke was coming out of his cab, so he stopped to pull over and everything burst into flames," Sullivan said.

Big Spring, TX

