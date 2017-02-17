Warrant roundup continues in TX
The city of Big Spring has joined with more than 300 court and police entities across Texas to clear class C misdemeanor warrants. Focused arrests have already begun, and will continue through Saturday, Feb. 25, but notice is being given now to encourage voluntary compliance.
