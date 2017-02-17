Seliger to celebrate Governor for a Day in Big Spring Friday
State Senator Kel Seliger will be stopping by Big Spring next week to celebrate the tradition of Governor for a Day, a 60 year tradition honoring the president pro tempore of the Texas Senate. Celebrations of the day will be throughout the Senate District 31, including breakfast in Big Spring first thing Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC