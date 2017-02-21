Run 2 Love 2 Run pulls in $1,000 for CASA of WT
Permian Basin Events presented a $1,000 check to CASA of West Texas officials in Big Spring Tuesday afternoon. The donation was the proceeds from the Run 2 Love 2 Run 5K walk/run held Feb. 11 at the Big Spring State Park which was jointly sponsored by CASA of West Texas and Permian Basin Events.
