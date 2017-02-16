Richardson new operations manager for KBEST media
The new operations manager at Big Spring's KBEST media wears several hats. Hired to the job Dec. 5, Mark Richardson comes to the position from the world of Boy Scouting, where he was a professional employee with the local Buffalo Trail Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
