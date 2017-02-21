On the air...
Friday, the Heritage Museum of Big Spring, 510 S. Scurry St., will open a new exhibit featuring Big Spring's two premier radio station, and a now defunct television station that merged into the Midland station that is now KWES-TV. "It's broadcasting, radio and TV," said Museum Director Tammy Schrecengost.
