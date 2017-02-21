Local veterans help to beautify histo...

Local veterans help to beautify historic spring

56 min ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

Local veterans will be aiding in an effort to recreate an environment that once flourished around the historic spring, located at Comanche Trail Park. Kent Ivey, an avid outdoorsmen and community volunteer, was struck with the project idea to not only plant local and native plants around the spring, which is currently being renovated, but to include VA veterans in on the process.

