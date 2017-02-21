Local veterans help to beautify historic spring
Local veterans will be aiding in an effort to recreate an environment that once flourished around the historic spring, located at Comanche Trail Park. Kent Ivey, an avid outdoorsmen and community volunteer, was struck with the project idea to not only plant local and native plants around the spring, which is currently being renovated, but to include VA veterans in on the process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|30 min
|little dick
|1,126
|Wayne hammons (Sep '15)
|Feb 21
|Dess
|3
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC