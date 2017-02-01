Lending a helping hand
Residents of the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care have decorated 500 brown, paper bags which will be used for the Food2Kids program. Food2Kids is an outreach program started by members of First Methodist Church a few years ago and has now has grown into a life of its own.
