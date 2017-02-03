Instrument 'petting zoo' to be held b...

Instrument 'petting zoo' to be held before symphony performance

Ever seen a bassoon or a French horn up close? Have your kids or your grandkids? Before Saturday evening's "Winter Wonderland" performance by the Big Spring Symphony, the orchestra and the Big Spring Symphony Guild will be hosting an "instrument petting zoo," said guild member Nadine Reyes. "We're going to have an instrument petting zoo where children can have hands-on fun with the instruments and meet the Big Spring orchestra members," she said.

