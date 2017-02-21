Howard County's big day in Austin
For some Crossroads residents,Thursday began with a 4 a.m. departure from Howard College on a chartered bus ride to the Capitol for the day. The day trip to Austin, called "Howard County Day at the Capitol," is held biennially while the state legislature is in session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Wayne hammons (Sep '15)
|Feb 21
|Dess
|3
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC