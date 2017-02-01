Helping children change direction

Helping children change direction

Big Spring's 1953 Hyperion Club hosted a presentation Wednesday about an opportunity in Texas for kids who need a change of direction. The talk on Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, a residential childcare and educational facility in the Texas Panhandle north of Amarillo, was given by Boys Ranch Campus Operations Administrator Mike Pacino at Howard College's Hall Center for the Arts.

