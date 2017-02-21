Hazmat release leads to voluntary evacuation
A cloud of ammonia was accidentally released into the air from the city of Big Spring's water treatment plant Tuesday night, prompting officials to issue a voluntary evacuation for residents in the affected area. According to Big Spring Fire Chief Craig Ferguson, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. after a pop off valve on an ammonia tank failed and released ammonia gas into the air.
