FUMC's 'City RockFest' rocks out the weekend
They came, they saw...they rocked. And they rocked in Jesus' name. The City RockFest, held Saturday evening at the Big Spring Municipal Auditorium and hosted by the First United Methodist Church, featured five Christian hard rock bands, a message of love and faith, and a beat that shook the auditorium and those attending the concert to their bones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC