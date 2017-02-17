Downtown Garden Project to be enhance...

Downtown Garden Project to be enhanced by student art mural Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

The Garden Project is getting a facelift with a new mural. Art teacher Bianca Mireles is teaming up with the Garden Project to add some artistic flair to the outside of the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 22 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Dec '16 Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec '16 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
vanessa hollis (Dec '13) Oct '16 tony 2
Elda bernal (Jan '16) Aug '16 Apple 3
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC