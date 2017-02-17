District 4 election only agenda item for city council meeting tonight
The Big Spring City Council is expected to call for the election to fill the vacancy of the District 4 position tonight during a specially called meeting. During the council's last meeting, Big Spring Mayor Larry McLellan read a letter of resignation from District 4 representative Steve Waggoner, who is moving out of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Wayne hammons (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Dess
|3
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC