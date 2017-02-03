City RockFest set for Feb. 18
Big Spring will soon welcome several Christian bands who use the power of rock to praise the Most High. The event, sponsored by First United Methodist Church, is called "City RockFest", and kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Big Spring Municipal Auditorium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC