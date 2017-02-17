City RockFest is Saturday
The "City RockFest," featuring five Christian hard rock bands, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Big Spring Municipal Auditorium. The event has been organized by Big Spring's First United Methodist Church.
