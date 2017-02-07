Chamber banquet honors local citizens
It was an emotional Tuesday night at the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet when the community honored some of its own home-grown, standout citizens. Raul Marquez and Vicki Stewart were named the Man and Woman of the Year in front of a packed audience at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum.
