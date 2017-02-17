BSI Art Club hosts priming party to get ready for mural
Downtown was full of students on Saturday as the local Big Spring Intermediate Art Club helped get a wall ready for painting. The Big Spring Intermediate Art Club hosted a priming party to ready the foundation for a "canvas", a part of the Downtown Garden Project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC