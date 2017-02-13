BSHS art students create murals as a fundraiser

A group of Big Spring High School students created an artistic "family tree" this week for some of Big Spring's elder citizens. "The tree that they are painting for us is going to be the family tree for our residents," said Sherrean Jones, community relations manager for Marcy Place Assisted Living Community, 2301 Wasson Rd. "What we're going to do is, we have pictures of all our residents here and just a little summary about them, things that they like, where they're from, and things like that.

